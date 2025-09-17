Woman who spent six years in captivity in Russia has been returned to Ukraine. VIDEO

Ukrainian civilian Svitlana, released from Russian captivity, met her daughters for the first time after more than six years of separation.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET informs.

The woman was arrested in 2019 in front of her children, Anna and Sofia. Since then, she has not known anything about their fate. After their mother's arrest, the girls lived with their grandmother in the occupied territory, then their father took them to Mariupol, then to Khmelnytskyi, and later the family moved to Germany.

According to Lubinets, the meeting took place in Bukovel thanks to the assistance of the Ombudsman's Office. He stressed that this is only the first step towards Svitlana's rehabilitation and recovery from her ordeal.

Read more: Kept under constant watch by Russian troops: 17-year-old brought back from Russian-occupied territory