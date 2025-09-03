ENG
Kept under constant watch by Russian troops: 17-year-old brought back from Russian-occupied territory

17-year-old teenager brought back from Russian-occupied territory

Another 17-year-old teenager has been evacuated from Russian-occupied territory under President Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, announced this, Censor.NET reports.

According to the statement, the boy spent most of his life under occupation and was constantly monitored by Russian troops. He faced particular pressure because his father and brother live in Ukrainian-controlled territory, something he was forbidden even to mention.

"The boy decided to escape. He reached out to the partners of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative — the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, which organized a safe route. Today he is already in government-controlled Ukraine, receiving the necessary assistance and support," the statement reads.

