"HIMARS" MLRS crew hits group of enemy motorcyclists with cluster munition. VIDEO

"HIMARS" MLRS crew successfully attacked a cluster of Russian motorised assault troops with cluster munitions.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region. A reconnaissance drone captures footage of a fierce HIMARS MLRS attack on a group of Russian motorcyclists," the commentary to the video reads.

