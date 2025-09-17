"HIMARS" MLRS crew hits group of enemy motorcyclists with cluster munition. VIDEO
"HIMARS" MLRS crew successfully attacked a cluster of Russian motorised assault troops with cluster munitions.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region. A reconnaissance drone captures footage of a fierce HIMARS MLRS attack on a group of Russian motorcyclists," the commentary to the video reads.
