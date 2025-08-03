1 753 3
Soldiers of 33rd Mechanised Brigade destroyed Russian crew and artillery system with HIMARS strike. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade spotted the enemy artillery system and then hit it. Neither the Russian gun nor its crew had a chance.
The video of the combat operation was posted on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Sam Haimarovich is visiting again. This time he came with coordinates to the enemy's artillery calculation. He said: "Don't get splashed!", he spread a smile for all three hundred and thirty-three and hit the Fury at the direction of our operators," the fighters wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password