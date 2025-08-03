ENG
Soldiers of 33rd Mechanised Brigade destroyed Russian crew and artillery system with HIMARS strike. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade spotted the enemy artillery system and then hit it. Neither the Russian gun nor its crew had a chance.

The video of the combat operation was posted on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Sam Haimarovich is visiting again. This time he came with coordinates to the enemy's artillery calculation. He said: "Don't get splashed!", he spread a smile for all three hundred and thirty-three and hit the Fury at the direction of our operators," the fighters wrote.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,056,130 people (+920 per day), 11,068 tanks, 31,025 artillery systems, 23,071 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

