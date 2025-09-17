Lavrov called Western troops in Ukraine "legitimate targets" but said that Russia does not strike civilians. VIDEO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that any Western military present on the territory of Ukraine would become "occupation troops" and "legitimate targets" for the Russian army.

He said this while commenting on the ideas of a peacekeeping force and a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia will perceive as occupiers the military that Ukraine invites to defend itself against Russian aggression. At the same time, he denied that Russian troops invading the country and killing civilians are occupiers.

Lavrov once again repeated the standard narrative of Kremlin propaganda, saying that the Russian army "never strikes at civilians", despite the numerous pieces of evidence that suggest otherwise.

