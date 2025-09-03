To achieve "lasting" peace, Russia demands recognition of new "territorial realities" as well as Ukraine's non-aligned and non-nuclear status.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with the Indonesian newspaper Kompas, according to Censor.NET, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in order to achieve lasting peace, it is necessary to recognise and enshrine in international law the new "territorial realities" that have emerged after the joining of Crimea, Sevastopol, the "DPR" and "LPR", as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to Russia as a result of the so-called "referendums".

"Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status must be guaranteed. These conditions were enshrined in the 1990 Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine, and it was on their basis that Russia and the international community recognised Ukrainian statehood," Lavrov said.

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was ready to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy under certain conditions.