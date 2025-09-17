Gun, ammunition depot, communication antennas and drone launch sites: "Hart" Brigade destroys enemy targets in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Units of the "Hart" Brigade, part of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, continue to carry out precision strikes on enemy positions in northern Kharkiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian strike drones destroyed several key enemy assets. Among them: an artillery piece, two vehicles, an ammunition depot, a Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system, communication antennas, and enemy drone launch sites.

Footage of the brigade’s operations was shared by the Telegram channel of the Dnipro operational-strategic group of forces. The actions of Ukrainian defenders are weakening the capabilities of the occupying forces in the region.

