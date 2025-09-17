Precision strikes by Ukraine’s Armed Forces: Drone hits occupier on moped on move. VIDEO

Operators of strike drones from the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade continue to eliminate enemy manpower in the Siversk sector. As Censor.NET reports, the brigade published footage of the combat work on its official social media pages.

During reconnaissance, Ukrainian troops detected the occupier's shelter. A drone strike destroyed the Russian positions.

On one of the released footage, a Defense Forces drone is seen scoring a direct hit on a Russian occupier in the middle of an open field. The Russian soldier was killed on the spot.

