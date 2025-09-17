ENG
Fighters of 3rd Army Corps used tank to strike Russian occupiers hiding in buildings. VIDEO

In the area of responsibility of the 3rd Army Corps, Ukrainian forces eliminated a group of Russian infantrymen hiding in buildings.

As reported by Censor.NET, armored vehicles of the Defense Forces moved close to the enemy shelters and opened targeted fire. As a result of the precise strike, the enemy forces were completely destroyed. Footage of the elimination of the Russian positions was published on the official social media pages of the 3rd Army Corps.

