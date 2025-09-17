Strikes on logistics: 30th SMB drones destroy enemy vehicles and occupiers’ garage. VIDEO

Operators of strike drones from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi continue to carry out precision strikes on Russian military logistics.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian forces destroyed enemy targets with pinpoint accuracy: one vehicle was eliminated by a strike, while two more were hit by drones as they were moving.

A direct drone strike also destroyed a building where Russian troops had set up an improvised garage with equipment inside. Video of the drone operators’ work was published on the Telegram channel of the Dnipro operational-strategic group of forces.

