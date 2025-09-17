"Dovbush’s Hornets" strike drones destroy four vehicles and occupiers’ personnel in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Fighters from the strike UAV company of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, known as "Dovbush’s Hornets," continue effectively targeting enemy logistics.

According to Censor.NET, in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops used kamikaze drones to strike four vehicles of the occupiers. Some of the vehicles were carrying Russian personnel. A video of the successful operation was published on the brigade's social media.

