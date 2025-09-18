Second anniversary of Klishchiivka’s liberation in Donetsk region: rare footage of final assault released. VIDEO

To mark the second anniversary of the liberation of Klishchiivka, near occupied Bakhmut, troops of the Tsunami Assault Regiment released rare footage of the final assault, during which, despite fierce enemy resistance, Russian forces were killed and dislodged from fortified positions.

This is stated in a message on the page of the National Police’s United Assault Brigade "Liut," Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy held out until the end, aware of the settlement’s strategic importance, as it opened the way to Bakhmut," the post said.

"For our fighters, this became a true baptism by fire. They showed heroism and courage, killed the enemy and dislodged them from entrenched positions," the brigade noted.

"We remember everyone who gave their life for the liberation of Klishchiivka… For us, this is already history—the story of how the Ukrainian flag once again flew over the liberated village," the brigade added.

