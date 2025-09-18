Soldiers of 44th SAB destroyed four enemy howitzers during counter-battery operations. VIDEO
During a fire strike, troops of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol destroyed several enemy artillery systems.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.
"Every day the intense work of detecting and neutralizing the enemy continues. In this duel, the counter-battery fight of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol once again demonstrates its high effectiveness. The video shows the destruction of several enemy artillery systems that had been brought from thousands of kilometers away to shell Ukrainians. Now all that remains of them is a pile of scrap metal," the statement read.
