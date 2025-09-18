ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8578 visitors online
News Video
224 0

Over 1,300 combat engagements on frontline in past week – General Staff. VIDEO

In the past seven days alone, there have been more than 1,300 combat engagements on the frontline, nearly a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Defense Forces are inflicting heavy losses on enemy manpower: since the beginning of the year, over 307,000 Russian troops have been eliminated," the General Staff noted.

Read more: Enemy continues to attack in east. Most of fighting during day took place in Lyman, Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions, - General Staff. MAP

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4443) military actions (2686) war in Ukraine (3773)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 