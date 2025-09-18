Over 1,300 combat engagements on frontline in past week – General Staff. VIDEO

In the past seven days alone, there have been more than 1,300 combat engagements on the frontline, nearly a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Defense Forces are inflicting heavy losses on enemy manpower: since the beginning of the year, over 307,000 Russian troops have been eliminated," the General Staff noted.

