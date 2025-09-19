ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9381 visitors online
News Video
1 430 8

In Kyiv, an Azovstal defender who spent year in captivity with bullet in his heart underwent successful surgery. VIDEO

A defender of Azovstal, who spent a year in captivity with a bullet in his heart, has undergone a successful operation in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, doctors removed the bullet and say that it miraculously did not damage his vital organs.

"We have now removed it. I think he will live a long and happy life," said Boris Todurov, a cardiac surgeon at the Heart Institute.

Read more: 18 captured Aidar fighters on trial in Russia, face 20–24 years

Author: 

captivity (831) treatment (45) Azovstal (205)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 