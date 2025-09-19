In Kyiv, an Azovstal defender who spent year in captivity with bullet in his heart underwent successful surgery. VIDEO
A defender of Azovstal, who spent a year in captivity with a bullet in his heart, has undergone a successful operation in Kyiv.
According to Censor.NET, doctors removed the bullet and say that it miraculously did not damage his vital organs.
"We have now removed it. I think he will live a long and happy life," said Boris Todurov, a cardiac surgeon at the Heart Institute.
