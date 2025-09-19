Occupiers complain about lack of provisions, supplies and logistics for their units - interception by DIU. AUDIO

Ukrainian intelligence officers have released another interception of a conversation between Russian invaders, in which the occupiers complain about the supply and logistics of their units at the front. In the dialogue, the Russians describe deplorable supply conditions, including the lack of necessary equipment and minimal rations consisting of canned food, cereals and cigarettes. At the same time, according to the occupiers, everything else has to be bought at their own expense.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a telephone conversation intercepted by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The invaders call the delivery of provisions to the front line particularly dangerous. According to them, two soldiers have already been killed and another wounded during such "flights". The occupiers themselves admit that transport on the front line often results in losses of "200" and "300".

