Two occupiers on motorbike race down dirt road and explode on mine. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the moment a motorcycle with two Russian stormtroopers hit a mine.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the occupiers disappearing in the fire of the explosion, but when the smoke clears, they still show signs of life.

"The Russian banzai suicide bombers are rushing across the field directly to meet the mine with a natural result. It's clear that they were not the first to arrive at this location. But Russian commanders don't care about the endless conveyor belt of dead and maimed," the commentary to the video reads.

