Master class on manufacture of anti-drone ammunition from engineer of 58th SMIB under pseudonym "Umka". VIDEO

Soldiers of the Third Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi SMIB published a video in which the unit's engineer, under a pseudonym "Umka", demonstrates a variant of an anti-drone round for standard automatic weapons.

According to Censor.NET, the recording also shows the testing of the ammunition, the results of which indicate a possible high efficiency.

"The effectiveness of this ammunition is debated, but in any case, it is an opportunity to counter enemy FPVs at close range. The test batch has already been handed over to the soldiers by the engineers of the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Brigade. Those who have had the opportunity to test the product say it works," reads the commentary to the video.

Read more: Dozens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA