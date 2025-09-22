ENG
Hasidim in Uman gather together, listen to Ukrainian anthem and shout Ukrainian slogans: "Glory to Ukraine! Putin is dickhead!". VIDEO

A video was published online showing a Hasidic man playing the Ukrainian anthem on a musical instrument on a street in Uman.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a group of his fellow believers gathered around him, and one of the pilgrims shouts Ukrainian slogans.

