I’m disappointed with Putin, 5,000 people are dying every week - Trump

The decline in the price of oil may force Russia to stop fighting in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by US President Donald Trump on the Fox TV channel.

Trump stressed that the United States is increasing oil production and doing everything possible to reduce its cost. According to him, this creates economic pressure that can accelerate the end of fighting in Ukraine.

The American leader also appealed to other countries to lower oil prices.

"This will automatically stop Russia's war against Ukraine. Lower the prices a little more, and it will stop the war. I'm disappointed in Putin, but they are losing, 5 thousand people are dying every week. From 5 to 7 thousand people are dying every week for no reason," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump said that Putin really let him down regarding the end of the war in Ukraine. It was also noted that recently, Trump called Russia an aggressor for the first time.

