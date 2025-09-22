"Baba Yaga" brought "magnetic mine" to occupiers’ positions and turned enemy’s "Bukhanka" into scrap metal. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military destroyed the occupiers' equipment using a heavy Baba Yaga drone.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian attack drone brought a "magnetic mine" to the Russian positions. The video filmed by the Russian military shows a destroyed Bukhanka vehicle transporting the ammunition.

"One washer is lying around, and here is another one," the soldier complains. In the comments to the video, the Russian army whines that it has been exploding on Ukrainian mines for the fourth day in a row.

