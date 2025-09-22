Only "charred skeletons" remain: Ukrainian Armed Forces drones destroy Russian equipment. VIDEO

FPV-drone operators from the 3rd Separate Heavy Mechanized "Zalizna" Brigade, nicknamed the "Kostolomy" (Bonebreakers) by their comrades, continue to cripple the enemy’s logistics in Kharkiv region, reducing it to "charred skeletons."

According to Censor.NET, UAZ "Bukhanka", three passenger cars and a camouflaged RF army antenna in the woods. The brigade noted that "vehicles are always a desirable target, because destroying them breaks the enemy’s logistics."

Footage of the destruction of enemy vehicles was posted by the Ukrainian military on social media.

