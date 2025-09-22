ENG
Occupiers try to fend off Ukrainian drone and lose equipment. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone has struck Russian troops on the Donetsk front.

As Censor.NET reports, drone operators identified the exact location of the enemy and directed strike FPV drones at it. The attack destroyed a motorcycle and a quad bike used by the occupiers. The moment of impact was recorded on a GoPro camera by Russian soldiers themselves.

