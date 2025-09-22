Oleksiivka destroyed by occupiers: footage from drone. VIDEO

Russian occupiers destroyed the village of Oleksiivka, Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage of the village was captured by a drone. It shows no intact houses and deserted streets. Russian Telegram channels claim that in June–July alone, at least 400 soldiers from the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet went "missing" in this village.

