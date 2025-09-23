Ukrainian drones flew to positions of Russian drone operators. VIDEO
In Donetsk region, soldiers of the 8th separate regiment of Special Forces named after Prince Iziaslav Mstislavich killed two operators of enemy drones.
The Ukrainian drone operators spotted the occupiers during the day when they were launching the UAVs, but struck at night, dropping two munitions on the enemy position, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the attack, the shelter was destroyed and the enemy personnel were eliminated. A video of the enemy's destruction was posted on the 8th Regiment's social media.
