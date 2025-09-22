Destroyed Russian Mi-8 in occupied Crimea. VIDEO
A video of a downed Russian Mi-8 helicopter in occupied Crimea has been posted online.
As reported by Censor.NET, the released footage shows helicopter wreckage and the aftermath of a large fire following the strike. The enemy helicopter was destroyed by operatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) special unit "Prymary."
