Destroyed Russian Mi-8 in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

A video of a downed Russian Mi-8 helicopter in occupied Crimea has been posted online.

As reported by Censor.NET, the released footage shows helicopter wreckage and the aftermath of a large fire following the strike. The enemy helicopter was destroyed by operatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) special unit "Prymary."

