DIU special operators destroy Russian air-defense assets, logistics lines and shelters in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine shared a video with the results of their work in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, they published the video on their Telegram channel.

"Lyman direction and the Zaporizhzhia front — special operators from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine’s Active Operations units are bringing fire to bear with every available weapon and turning Russian occupiers to dust and ashes. The footage shows successful episodes of the DIU troops’ precise combat work over the past week," reads the caption to the released video.

According to the intelligence service, this time their strikes hit enemy manpower and military equipment, its air-defense assets, UAVs of various types, as well as the occupiers’ logistics lines and shelters.

