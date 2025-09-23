ENG
New York police blocked Macron’s motorcade to clear way for Trump’s motorcade. VIDEO

The police stopped French President Emmanuel Macron in New York City while blocking a street for the motorcade of US President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, Macron had to get out of the car and call the US leader to resolve the situation. Macron reached the French embassy on foot.

