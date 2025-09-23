Swarm of kamikaze drones searches for surviving occupiers in woods. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 110th SMB named after General-Cornet Marko Bezruchko destroyed a group of occupiers hiding in the woods.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on the unit's social media page shows that about a dozen drones are hunting down the occupiers. Some of the operators did not have enough targets.

"We used to laugh at Moscow's propaganda that we were training war mosquitoes to kill 'Ruskies'. And the 'orcs' were right! Just look at the number of FPVs involved in repelling the enemy's assault - they are already flying in swarms," the soldiers write in the commentary to the video.

