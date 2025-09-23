ENG
Ukrainian intelligence destroyed bridge in Belgorod region used by occupiers, - DIU. VIDEO

Defence intelligence officers of Ukraine destroyed a bridge near the settlement of Staroseltsevo in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which was used by the Russian occupation army for logistics.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The report states that the bridge "blew up". The release was accompanied by a radio interception recording, where a local resident describes the scale of the events.

It is known that this facility was part of the logistics routes of the occupiers supplying troops in eastern Ukraine.

