Leg is all that’s left of occupier in temporarily occupied Kherson region. VIDEO 18+

The elimination of Russian occupiers in temporarily occupied Kherson region continues.

As Censor.NET reports, video footage from the town of Oleshky shows the remains of a Russian soldier, only a leg was left. The occupier filming the scene comments: "Nothing unusual: you’re walking along and there’s someone’s leg. Looks like the guy burned alive.There’s f#cking nothing left of him."

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

