ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4760 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
3 450 16

Leg is all that’s left of occupier in temporarily occupied Kherson region. VIDEO 18+

The elimination of Russian occupiers in temporarily occupied Kherson region continues.

As Censor.NET reports, video footage from the town of Oleshky shows the remains of a Russian soldier, only a leg was left. The occupier filming the scene comments: "Nothing unusual: you’re walking along and there’s someone’s leg. Looks like the guy burned alive.There’s f#cking nothing left of him."

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Driver mechanic of Russian IFV eyes new crew members – two African mercenaries. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10057) elimination (5856) Oleshky (20) Khersonska region (2344) Khersonskyy district (389)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 