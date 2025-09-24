"Dovbush’s Hornets" destroyed seven vehicles and personnel of occupiers. VIDEO

Operators of attack drones of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Hunting Brigade - "Dovbush's Hornets" - shared a video of the destruction of vehicles and occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones "stung" the occupiers in the open and destroyed seven vehicles with personnel.

Dovbush's Hornets posted the video of their work on the brigade's telegram channel.

