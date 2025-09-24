Russian troops strike historic part of Kherson. VIDEO

On the night of 24 September, Russian troops attacked the historic part of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out and buildings were heavily damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kherson CMA Yaroslav Shanko.

"Last night, the historic part of Kherson was hit. The enemy deliberately fired at the old buildings. The buildings were heavily damaged. The shelling caused fires," said Shanko.

According to him, there were no casualties, and one local resident managed to escape from the fire in his own home. Currently, social workers of the Kherson City Military Administration have visited all the damaged houses, providing residents with the necessary consultations.

See more: Coordinated strikes on Kherson: nurse who worked as FSB agent detained - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTO