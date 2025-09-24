Coordinated strikes on Kherson: nurse who worked as FSB agent detained - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a 26-year-old nurse at a city hospital in Kherson who collaborated with the FSB and passed the coordinates of Ukrainian positions to the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

According to the investigation, he collected intelligence while travelling to work, filming the locations of the Ukrainian military on his phone. At the hospital, he marked the coordinates on Google maps and sent them via messenger to a curator from Russia.

The main targets of the occupiers were command posts, warehouses, air defence positions, and checkpoints, as well as defence lines on the outskirts of Kherson, where they planned to conduct combined strikes with drones and air bombs.

During the search, the SSU seized a smartphone with evidence of his activities. The SSU established that he was recruited through a former neighbour who moved to Russia after the liberation of Kherson.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

