5th Assault Brigade: Enemy ammunition and four dugouts destroyed. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Assault Brigade are destroying ammunition and dugouts of the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows Ukrainian drone operators dropping explosives on four enemy shelters and enemy ammunition.
"Where the enemy was hiding yesterday, today there is only fire," the soldiers say in the video.
