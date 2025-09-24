Ukrainian drones destroyed Russian drones worth at least $230,000. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian drones have successfully targeted enemy UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich" demonstrated successful strikes on two occupiers' drones.
In particular, they destroyed ZALA KUB and ZALA Z-16 drones worth at least $230,000.
