ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8163 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
1 983 4

Ukrainian drones destroyed Russian drones worth at least $230,000. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian drones have successfully targeted enemy UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich" demonstrated successful strikes on two occupiers' drones.

In particular, they destroyed ZALA KUB and ZALA Z-16 drones worth at least $230,000.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier with small arms targets enemy ’sleeper’ drone. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5863) Donetsk region (4541) 55th artillery brigade (10) drones (2930) Pokrovskyy district (773)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 