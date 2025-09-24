Occupier with gasoline bottle burned to death in strike by Madyar’s Birds UAV. VIDEO 18+
In the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region, FPV drone operators from the 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade released footage of a spectacular strike on Russian forces.
The occupier tried to fend off the Ukrainian drone, a rifle in one hand and a plastic bottle filled with gasoline in the other. In this "duel," the drone prevailed, leaving only a burnt-out patch where the occupier had been, Censor.NET reports.
As the commentary under the video reads: "Here it is, the Russian ingenuity".
Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
