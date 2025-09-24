ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8163 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
3 421 19

Occupier with gasoline bottle burned to death in strike by Madyar’s Birds UAV. VIDEO 18+

In the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region, FPV drone operators from the 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade released footage of a spectacular strike on Russian forces.

The occupier tried to fend off the Ukrainian drone, a rifle in one hand and a plastic bottle filled with gasoline in the other. In this "duel," the drone prevailed, leaving only a burnt-out patch where the occupier had been, Censor.NET reports.

As the commentary under the video reads: "Here it is, the Russian ingenuity".

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Russian troops strike historic part of Kherson. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10073) drone (2064) elimination (5863) 414 Magyar Birds (40)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 