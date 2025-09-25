Zelenskyy met with bipartisan delegation from both houses of US Congress. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with a delegation of the U.S. Congress, which included Senators Chris Coons, Mark Kelly, Richard Blumenthal and Congressmen Joe Wilson, Gregory Meeks and Young Kim.

During the talks, the parties discussed the situation at the frontline and the priority needs of the Ukrainian army. The main emphasis was placed on strengthening the air defence system and creating a reliable "air shield" over Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The parties also discussed support for the Ukrainian resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia, strengthening sanctions against Russia, the use of frozen Russian assets, and further development of strategic cooperation between Kyiv and Washington.

Zelenskyy thanked the delegation, the US President and the American people for their steadfast and unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine throughout the war.

