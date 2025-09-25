Six occupiers eliminated by drone operators from 425th Regiment. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing fragments of the combat work of drone operators of the 425th "Skelia" assault regiment.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the destruction of six Russian occupiers.

"The hunt of the SKELIA regiment pilots. The occupiers are putting their stupid heads in Ukrainian landings," the commentary to the video reads.

