Investment Fund for Ukraine’s Reconstruction launches with initial $150 million contributions – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an important conversation with the presidents and CEOs of leading US companies to discuss opportunities to increase investment in Ukraine and support the Ukrainian economy.

The Head of State stressed that Ukraine continues reforms, is moving towards EU membership and is developing its own drone production and high-tech sector, which already employs more than 300 companies. According to him, dozens of large international corporations are ready to become partners of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy also announced that the Investment Fund for Ukraine’s Reconstruction has already begun operating, with initial contributions amounting to USD 150 million.

The president thanked all the companies investing, supplying equipment and technologies, as well as the United States for its support and for recognizing that only strength can bring the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

