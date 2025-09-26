Drug-addicted occupiers "relax" with colander on their heads and bowl in their hands. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 31st motorised rifle regiment of the 67th motorised rifle division of the Russian Armed Forces were caught on video in a state of obvious drug intoxication.

According to Censor.NET, one of the occupiers is filling something into a syringe, while the other is sitting with a metal bowl in his hands and a colander on his head, behaving inappropriately under the influence.

"Hey, mate, are you making some honey?" - asks one occupier-junkie to another. The caption to the video ironically reads: "practicing tactical techniques in case of a UAV threat".

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

