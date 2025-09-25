Drunk occupier blows himself up in dugout: ’meat assault’ on own positions. VIDEO 18+

A signalman from the 3rd Battalion of Russia’s 385th Motor Rifle Regiment, while intoxicated, blew himself up with explosives in a dugout, staging a real "meat assault" right on his own position.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows that part of the Russian soldier's arm was blown off, but he did not realise this due to intoxication.

"So what the f#ck, are we going to play guessing games? Am I supposed to save you now?" one of the occupiers is heard saying in the video.

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

