Border guards eliminate enemy infantry group during river crossing attempt, hit dugouts and positions. VIDEO

The "Prime" reconnaissance and strike UAV unit of the 5th Border Detachment is eliminating enemy equipment on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, Prime operators delivered significant strikes on the invaders' personnel, shelters and logistics:

an enemy infantry group was taken out while attempting to cross a water obstacle;

dugouts and fortified positions were eliminated;

motor vehicles and transport were hit;

an ammunition depot was destroyed;

a mortar position was disabled;

communication antennas were knocked out.

