ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8931 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
881 0

Enemy UAV launch site, communications equipment, and truck with personnel were hit, and seven Russians were eliminated. VIDEO

During operations by the Hart Border Guard Brigade’s artillery and UAV operators near Vovchansk, the following targets were hit: an enemy UAV launch site, enemy communications equipment, and a truck carrying personnel and ammunition. Seven occupiers were eliminated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Watch more: Border guards eliminate enemy infantry group during river crossing attempt, hit dugouts and positions. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10092) State Border Patrol (1287) elimination (5868) Vovchansk (280) Kharkivska region (1004) Chuhuyivskyy district (122)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 