Enemy UAV launch site, communications equipment, and truck with personnel were hit, and seven Russians were eliminated. VIDEO
During operations by the Hart Border Guard Brigade’s artillery and UAV operators near Vovchansk, the following targets were hit: an enemy UAV launch site, enemy communications equipment, and a truck carrying personnel and ammunition. Seven occupiers were eliminated.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
