Two Tiger armored vehicles, truck, two light vehicles and "loaf" destroyed: combat work of Novem Group drone operators. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Novem Group unit in the Kursk region destroyed two Russian Tiger armored vehicles, a truck, two cars, and a "loaf" (UAZ -ed.) van.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian troops was published on social media.

"In the Kursk region, the Novem Group of the Balista special unit used drones to strike two Tiger/VPk Ural armored vehicles, a Ural truck, two cars, and a Bukhanka van," the video caption read.

