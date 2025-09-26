ENG
Anti-tank mine dropped into pipe with occupiers inside. VIDEO

Footage shows combat operations by the unmanned systems battalion of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade. A Ukrainian operator drops a TM-62 anti-tank mine into a turret being used as a shelter by Russian occupiers.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

