Destruction of enemy fuel and ammunition depots by fighters of 412th USF Regiment. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces are destroying fuel storage sites, equipment and materiel depots, and field ammunition stockpiles along the entire front line.

The video was posted on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The scheme is well-established: the enemy hides it, the regiment's intelligence finds it, and the pilots destroy it.

