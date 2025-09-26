1 141 4
SOF fighters take control of tree line in Donetsk region. VIDEO
SOF special operations soldiers were tasked to locate, enter, destroy, consolidate, and hand over recently seized enemy positions in a tree line in Donetsk region.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the Special Operations Forces, Censor.NET reports.
The result:
- 0 surviving Russians;
- One strip of woodland secured by Ukrainian defenders.
- More than 15 items seized: weapons, radios, phones and documents.
