SOF fighters take control of tree line in Donetsk region. VIDEO

SOF special operations soldiers were tasked to locate, enter, destroy, consolidate, and hand over recently seized enemy positions in a tree line in Donetsk region.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the Special Operations Forces, Censor.NET reports.

The result:

  • 0 surviving Russians;
  • One strip of woodland secured by Ukrainian defenders.
  • More than 15 items seized: weapons, radios, phones and documents.

