Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed Russian Mi-8 helicopter using FPV drone, - Madyar (clarified). VIDEO
Pilots of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Mi-28 helicopter using an FPV drone.
This was reported on the telegram channel of the USF commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, Censor.NET informs.
"The Mi-28 helicopter was DESTROYED by a UAV drone by pilots of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces," he said.
"Madyar" also published footage showing the moment of the attack.
"As a result of further investigation, it was found that it was a Mi-8 (this type of helicopter was shot down - Ed.), not a Mi-28. The key phrase is: shot down by a drone," "Madyar" later clarified.
No further details on the destruction of the enemy helicopter are currently known. It is also not specified when and in what direction the attack took place.
