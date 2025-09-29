Soldiers of 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of 58th Brigade practised night firing with IFVs and small arms. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi Brigade practised night firing with both IFVs and small arms.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the training was posted on the unit's social media page.

"After the autumnal equinox, the night becomes longer than the day. However, the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Battalion of the 58th Brigade are ready to meet the enemy with fire at any time. We are publishing spectacular footage of night firing at the range with IFVs and small arms," reads the commentary to the video.

